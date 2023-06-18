Marlins finish sweep of Nationals 4-2, move 10 over .500 for first time since 2011

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep, defeating the Washington Nationals 4-2 to move 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 2011. The Marlins improved to 41-31 and are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 72 games, behind only the 1997 team that was 43-29 and went on to win the World Series. Miami has swept the Nationals in three of its four trips to Washington since the start of last season. Lane Thomas homered for Washington, which has lost three in a row and 11 of 13. The Nationals are an NL-worst 27-43 and are a season-high 16 games under .500.

