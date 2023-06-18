Pete Alonso, the NL home run leader, makes speedy return to Mets after wrist injury

NEW YORK (AP) — National League home run leader Pete Alonso has returned to the New York Mets’ lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a left wrist bone bruise and sprain. Alonso was expected to miss three to four weeks after he was hit by a 97 mph fastball thrown by Atlanta’s Charlie Morton in the first inning on June 7. But Alonso, whose 22 homers are one fewer than major league leader Shohei Ohtani, said he thought last week he’d beat the timeline by a considerable margin. He said Sunday he felt 100%.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.