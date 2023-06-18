Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to help the Los Angeles Angels defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 in the finale of a three-game series. It’s the sixth time this season that Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game. The Angels have won every game this season when both players have gone deep. Tyler Anderson surrendered two runs on six hits in five innings to earn the win. Carlos Estevez notched his 19th save in 19 tries. Zack Greinke allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings.