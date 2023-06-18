Rangers’ deGrom says hardest part is done after Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom, six days following reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, said Sunday morning the hardest part is behind him. “That’s when you’re dreading going in and getting it done,” deGrom said in his first post-surgery comments before the Rangers hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. “Now it’s over with. “It feels good. Everything went well.” DeGrom, who will turn 35 on Monday, said his goal is to return in August 2024. The typical recovery time after the operation, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12 to 14 months.

