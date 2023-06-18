Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber opened the game with his 20th home run and added an RBI single among his three hits to lead the sizzling Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. The Phillies swept the three-game series and have won six in a row. The A’s lost their fifth in a row after a six-game win streak and were swept in a series for the 10th time this year. Former Athletic Cristian Pache doubled twice and scored two runs for the Phillies. Aledmys Diaz homered for the A’s against reliever Matt Strahm. Oakland scored another run in the eighth off Jose Alvarado before Yunior Marte struck out the side in the ninth and recorded his first save.

