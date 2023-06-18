Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder, who died Friday after crashing

ABTWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory in the Tour de Suisse to Swiss rider Gino Mäder, who died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash during the race. Skjelmose maintained his lead in the overall standings and finished just nine seconds ahead of 20-year-old Juan Ayuso, who was fastest in the closing time trial stage. Skjelmose says he “wanted to win for Gino.” He added that “everyone I spoke to said he was the most wonderful person you could ever imagine.” Mäder crashed off the road and down a ravine on a fast descent near the end of Thursday’s mountainous fifth stage.

