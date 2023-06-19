Brendan Rodgers back for second spell at Scottish champion Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Brendan Rodgers is returning to Celtic 4 1/2 years after leaving the Scottish champions in the middle of the season to take charge of English club Leicester. The appointment of Rodgers was announced amid some misgivings from Celtic fans at the way he left in February 2019 just when the team was on course to win the Scottish title. Rodgers has been out of work since being fired by Leicester on April 2. Leicester was later relegated from the Premier League at the end of May. He won the FA Cup with Leicester and also guided the club into Europe after two fifth-place finishes. He replaces Ange Postecoglou after the Australian left to take over at Tottenham.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.