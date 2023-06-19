Chase Burns’ dominant relief outing carries Vols to a 6-4 win over Stanford in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory. Tennessee ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays Tuesday against the loser of the Monday night game between No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU. Stanford went 0-2 at the CWS for a second straight year. Burns ran his fastball up to 102 mph while striking out nine and limiting the Cardinal to two hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.