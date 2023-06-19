Death toll rises amid sweltering heat wave in 2 of India’s most populous states

BALLIA, India (AP) — Nearly 170 people have died in two of India’s most populous states in recent days amid a sweltering heat wave, as hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and routine power outages add to the challenges. Health officials and local news reports said Monday that 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the last several days in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, while 47 people have died in neighboring Bihar state. While northern regions of India are known for sweltering heat during the summer months, temperatures have been consistently above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, with highs in recent days reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

By RAJESH KUMAR SINGH, PIYUSH NAGPAL and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

