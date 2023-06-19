Jung hits 15th homer, Rangers hang on to beat White Sox 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Josh Jung hit his 15th home run, Jonah Heim had a late two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. A day after wiping out six-run deficit in a win over Toronto, the Rangers hung on after Jung helped them grab a 3-0 lead. Heim broke open a 3-2 game with a two-run single in the seventh. Heim broke open a 3-2 game with a two-run single in the seventh. Andrew Heaney pitched neatly into the sixth after struggling in his previous three starts. And the Rangers opened the three-game series on a winning note after taking two of three from the Blue Jays. Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. hit back-to-back homers in the sixth.

