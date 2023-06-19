Scherzer throws 8 innings and Lindor has 5 RBIs as the Mets rout the slumping Astros 11-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in five runs, and Max Scherzer pitched eight fantastic innings for his longest outing with the New York Mets in their 11-1 victory over the skidding Houston Astros. The win was New York’s first over the Astros since Sept. 28, 2014, at Citi Field, snapping a seven-game skid. The Mets had lost eight in a row in Houston since their previous win there in May 2011. Scherzer gave up just four hits and struck out eight to bounce back from consecutive rough starts against the Braves and Yankees. Daniel Vogelbach homered and tied a season high with three RBIs as New York won for only the fourth time in 15 games overall.

