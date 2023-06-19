Surging Cubs race past reeling Pirates 8-0 to spoil touted prospect Henry Davis’ MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew Smyly gave up three hits in five innings and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0. Smyly (7-4) worked around five walks to win his second straight start following a three-game losing streak. Mike Tauchman finished with three hits and drove in three runs for Chicago. Dansby Swanson added two hits as Chicago spoiled the major-league debut of highly touted Pirates prospect Henry Davis. Davis, the top pick in the 2021 draft, doubled in his first major-league at-bat but couldn’t stop the Pirates from losing their seventh straight.

