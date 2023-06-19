Yastrzemski splashes 3-run HR into McCovey Cove in the 10th as the Giants rally past the Padres 7-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski splashed a game-ending three-run homer into McCovey Cove in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the San Diego Padres 7-4 for their season-best eighth straight victory. Yastrzemski also connected in the sixth, giving him five career multi-homer games and two against San Diego. It was his fourth walk-off homer in the majors and second versus the Padres. Camilo Doval struck out Manny Machado for the first out of the 10th and got through it unscathed for the win.

