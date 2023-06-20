Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury

LONDON (AP) — Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury. The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and says it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.” She posts on Instagram “today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete.” Kontaveit’s best result in a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2020. Wimbledon starts on July 3.

