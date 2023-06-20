Germany unveils a teddy bear as the mascot for Euro 2024, but this time with pants
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The mascot for next year’s European Championship in Germany will be a teddy bear. The mascot won’t be naked from the waist down this time. The German soccer federation says the mascot made its first appearance by surprising children at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen. It was set to appear again later in the day before the team’s friendly game against Colombia. The large-headed mascot with big eyes has shorts. That is in contrast to the 2006 World Cup mascot. The lion named “Goleo” was widely ridiculed for not having pants.