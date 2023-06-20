Marks to enter first Xfinity Series race since 2018 when he drives for Kaulig at Chicago
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course next week. It will be the first Xfinity Series start for Marks since 2018. He has 35 career Xfinity starts, including a victory at Mid-Ohio in 2016. Of his 80 starts across NASCAR’s three national series, six were in the Cup Series. The Chicago weekend is NASCAR’s first-ever foray into street course racing. Marks fields full-time Cup cars for Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. But Marks himself has an extensive sports car racing resume with multiple victories across several series, most recently a May 29 victory in a Trans-Am race at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut.