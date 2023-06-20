Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — A leading anti-discrimination group in soccer says there is an “urgent crisis” in the game because of racial and offensive abuse. Two international soccer games were stopped Monday because of racial abuse between players. New Zealand refused to continue playing against Qatar. Ireland’s under-21 team stopped its game against Kuwait. A United States-Mexico game was cut short last week amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinícius Júnior was racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain. The incidents follow days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said games should stop when there is discrimination.