Bonaventure to face American teenager Montgomery in Veneto Open quarterfinals

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nuria Brancaccio. Bonaventure took just 45 minutes to secure the win and will face American teenager Robin Montgomery in the last eight. The 18-year-old Montgomery continued her impressive form this week with a 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-0 victory over Laura Pigossi. Montgomery was one of two Americans through to the quarterfinals. Compatriot Ashlyn Krueger progressed after British player Katie Swan retired from their second-round encounter. Krueger will next face Lucrezia Stefanini after the Italian beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4.

