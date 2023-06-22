Čeferin says sorry after chaos of Champions League final in Paris and accepts problems in Istanbul

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has apologized to soccer fans after the chaotic security failures that caused a near-disaster at the Champions League final in Paris last year. The head of European soccer’s governing body also admitted to further problems experienced by supporters at this year’s final in Istanbul. Čeferin was speaking at the European Football Fans’ Congress in Manchester. He accepted there is still work to be done to improve the treatment of supporters. Investigators held UEFA mostly responsible for the failed security operation at the 2022 Champions League final that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.

