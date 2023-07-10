Skip to Content
Community urged to give blood at ‘Central Oregon Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive

Bend Fire & Rescue
By
Published 3:02 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The community is invited to donate blood at the Central Oregon Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pilot Butte Fire Station Training Room (425 NE 15th Street, Bend).

Bend Fire & Rescue and the Bend Police Department will be hosting the blood drive in coordination with the American Red Cross. In the spirit of fun competition, blood donors will be invited to vote on the department they are donating for. All donations help save lives!

Sign up to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: Bendfire.

