A woman crashed her pickup into a power pole on Third Street at O.B. Riley Road on Tuesday morning, then took off but was found behind the Shilo Inn. She's charged with DUII, driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run, reckless driving and fentanyl possession. She sustained minor injuries.

