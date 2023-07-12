Redmond city councilors approve $500,000 for updated Senior Center kitchen

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council has approved $500,000 in funding for an updated kitchen at the Redmond Senior Center. This will be the first update to the building's kitchen since 1991.

The space isn't just used for the Senior Center cafeteria. Meals on Wheels operates out of the kitchen, to provide food for homebound seniors.

Board Co-President Diana Barker spoke Wednesday about the importance of the renovation.

"One of the missions that comes out of that (the new kitchen) is an effort to break the cycle of loneliness, which among seniors is a bigger problem, I think, than people really realize," she said.

"The Meals on Wheels drivers have contact with people every day. So at least once a day, people who receive meals have somebody to talk to."