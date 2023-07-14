Bend Police Department invite community to National Night Out on August 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police are excited to host National Night Out from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Bend Senior High School, 230 NE Sixth Street.

The event, Bend’s community night out, is part of a nationwide program designed to foster strong relationships between the community and law enforcement.

This family-friendly, completely free event will feature tons of fun and free treats. A DJ will be spinning tunes and a variety of vehicles will be on display for kids and adults alike to check out, including a Bend Police patrol car, the police BearCat, a fire engine, even an eight-wheeled military Stryker vehicle.

Grab a hot dog, then play lawn games, join the scavenger hunt, visit the face painting and craft stations, and jump in the bounce houses. Looking to see how strong you are? Visit the Oregon National Guard’s pull-up station, or test your throwing skills at the dunk tank.

Throughout the day, events will include a pie-eating contest, a balloon toss and a tug-of-war, as well as demonstrations from the Bend Police Department’s unmanned aerial systems (drone) operators and the K9 unit.

This event would not be possible without our incredible sponsors.

PLATINUM SPONSORS: St. Charles Health System and Mid Oregon Credit Union, and co-platinum sponsors BBT Architects and Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company

GOLD SPONSORS: City of Bend and Bend’s Neighborhood Associations

SILVER SPONSOR: Boy Scouts of America – Crater Lake Council

Thanks as well to the following for their in-kind donations: Bend Fire & Rescue, Bend-La Pine Schools, Bigfoot Beverages, Costco, Franz Bakery, Humm Kombucha, Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol, Oregon National Guard, Oregon State University-Cascades, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Safeway/Albertsons, Shari’s, US Foods Chef Store and Walmart.

For more information and updates on the event, check out our Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/746911010563503