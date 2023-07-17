As Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar toward record territory, Oregon Lottery has two $50,000 winners

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ)– As the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb, Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced two prize winners in Oregon. One $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Portland and another was bought in Bandon.

The two lottery jackpot games continue to approach record territory. For Monday night’s drawing, Powerball now stands at $900 million, making it the third largest in history. Meanwhile, Mega Millions is projected to be $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing, which is the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

It’s only the third time that both Powerball and Mega Millions have advertised jackpots above $500 million simultaneously. It happened previously in 2021 and 2018.

The Oregon Lottery has sold more than $19 million in Powerball tickets since Saturday. Mega Millions sales are at $8.2 million since the jackpot was last hit on April 18. Approximately a third of sales from both games will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Oregon retailers who sell lottery tickets also earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.