FBI boosts reward to $50,000 to find fugitive sought in 2011 shooting of Lincoln City police officer

Portland, Ore. (KTVZ) – The FBI's Portland Field Office is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of wanted fugitive David Durham, sought in the 2011 shooting of a Lincoln City police officer.

Durham is wanted for attempted aggravated murder after shooting Lincoln City Police Officer Steven Dodds multiple times in January 2011. In addition to the increased reward, the FBI, under its Regional Fugitive Program, will also be adding additional investigators with a concentrated effort to locate Durham.

At approximately 11 p.m. on January 23, 2011, a Lincoln City Police officer pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Durham, shot the officer multiple times, critically wounding him. Durham then fled the area.

A police chase ensued, and Durham exchanged gunfire with officers before abandoning his vehicle in Waldport, Oregon. Durham disappeared and there have been no confirmed sightings since.

“The fact that David Durham has been a free man for more than a decade after nearly killing a Lincoln City Police officer is unacceptable,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are increasing this reward from $10,000 to $50,000 in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that will help us find Durham and hold him accountable for his heinous actions.”

“David Durham ended the career, and almost ended the life, of one of LCPD’s finest officers. We will not stop looking for Durham until he is in custody,” says Lincoln City Police Department’s Lead Detective, Charles Lane.

“The FBI has worked in close partnership with the Lincoln City Police Department since the beginning of this investigation and we would like to express our gratitude to the FBI for their continued assistance with the investigation of this case,” says LCPD Lieutenant and PIO Jeffrey Winn. “We hope that this additional renewed effort by the FBI will generate the tip that is needed to locate Durham and help bring closure to this case.”

Local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Durham in Lincoln County on January 27, 2011, charging him with dozens of counts—including four counts of attempted aggravated murder. The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant on January 29, 2011, charging Durham with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (a federal fugitive warrant).

Since that time, the FBI has assisted the Lincoln City Police in the fugitive hunt—providing resources, following up on potential leads, and assisting with publicity efforts.

Durham is known to possess survival skills. He was wearing full green camouflage at the time of his disappearance, as well as tan or dark boots and a dark-colored beret. In the past, he has expressed a desire to travel or is believed to have traveled to California, the Caribbean, and Thailand.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Durham. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the nearest FBI office.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/additional/david-anthony-durham