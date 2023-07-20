A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game. A former minor league baseball stadium in the Dallas area has been converted into a cricket pitch. The tournament-style format is temporary. The plan is for a home-and-home league involving the six cities currently represented. That’s several years down the road. A competitive salary cap has brought plenty of the sport’s top players. Co-founder Sameer Mehta says investors are in it for the long haul.

