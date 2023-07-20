Australia’s 1-0 opening win at the Women’s World Cup gives a record crowd something to cheer about

SYDNEY (AP) — Matildas supporters streamed toward Sydney’s Central Station chanting “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!” in the hours before Women’s World Cup co-host Australia kicked off against Ireland. The mood remained buoyant as a sea of yellow and green filled Stadium Australia at Sydney Olympic Park, becoming part of a record crowd — announced at 75,784 — for a women’s soccer match in Australia. Jasmine Williamson was part of the crowd and summed up the mood perfectly: “People that aren’t even football fans are interested.” There was widespread concern when Australia’s captain Sam Kerr was ruled out because of an injury. But a 1-0 victory gave reason for Aussie fans to be jubilant.

By ABBY HALPIN AND ZEKE PALERMO Associated Press

