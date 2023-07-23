AL West-leading Rangers will skip All-Star Eovaldi in Houston as part of a rest plan

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers will skip All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi for one turn through the rotation as part of a plan to give all their starters some rest. The decision means Eovaldi won’t pitch when the AL West-leading Rangers visit defending World Series champion Houston starting Monday. Eovaldi’s velocity was down while throwing six scoreless innings in his most recent start against Tampa Bay. Manager Bruce Bochy says that wasn’t the only factor in the timing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.