Wildfire in southern Washington’s Klickitat County grows to nearly 52,000 acres, prompts evacuations

BICKLETON, Wash. (KTVZ) – A wind-driven wildfire that broke out Friday in Klickitat County, Washington had grown to almost 52,000 acres by Sunday, prompting Level 3 evacuations as the flames threaten homes, livestock, crops and solar and wind farms.

The Newell Road Fire bean east of Bickleton in south-central Oregon, across the Columbia River from Arlington, burning in brush, grass, rangeland and some tree stands. It remained at zero containment Sunday, with a new Type 2 Incident Management Team to take over management at 6 a.m. Monday.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations were ordered in Bickleton, Cleveland and some nearby areas and in the southwest portion of the fire, while Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Get Ready) alerts were in place west of the current Level 3 evacuation zones.

A Red Cross shelter was set up at Goldendale Middle School in Goldendale.

For updates, check the InciWeb page at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wases-newell-road

And the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911