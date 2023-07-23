Skip to Content
Wildfire in southern Washington’s Klickitat County grows to nearly 52,000 acres, prompts evacuations

Aerial view Saturday of the Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County, Wash.
Klickitat County 911/Emergency Management
Aerial view Saturday of the Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County, Wash.
By
Published 8:18 PM

BICKLETON, Wash. (KTVZ) – A wind-driven wildfire that broke out Friday in Klickitat County, Washington had grown to almost 52,000 acres by Sunday, prompting Level 3 evacuations as the flames threaten homes, livestock, crops and solar and wind farms.

The Newell Road Fire bean east of Bickleton in south-central Oregon, across the Columbia River from Arlington, burning in brush, grass, rangeland and some tree stands. It remained at zero containment Sunday, with a new Type 2 Incident Management Team to take over management at 6 a.m. Monday.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations were ordered in Bickleton, Cleveland and some nearby areas and in the southwest portion of the fire, while Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Get Ready) alerts were in place west of the current Level 3 evacuation zones.

A Red Cross shelter was set up at Goldendale Middle School in Goldendale.

For updates, check the InciWeb page at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wases-newell-road

And the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911

