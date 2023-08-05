Mexico finds 491 migrants being held at vacant lot, almost all are from Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency says it has found 491 migrants being held at a compound by the side of a highway east of Mexico City. All but six of the migrants were from Guatemala; the others are Hondurans. There were 277 children and adolescents among the migrants, most of whom were traveling with relatives. But there were also 52 unaccompanied minors. They were being held in a walled compound near the city of Puebla, along a route frequently used by migrant smugglers. The migrants were taken to offices of the National Immigration Institute.

