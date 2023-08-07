Biden to announce historic Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and TERRY TANG
Associated Press
TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon. National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi confirmed a day earlier that Biden is visiting the area Tuesday and is expected to announce plans to preserve more than 1,500 square miles just outside Grand Canyon National Park. This would be Biden’s fifth monument designation. Representatives of various northern Arizona tribes have been invited to attend the president’s remarks. Tribes and environmentalists have been advocating for increased protections on the land for decades. Mining companies and the areas that would benefit from their business have been vehemently opposed.