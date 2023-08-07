Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ of students, staff sentenced to 2½ years on probation

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana who was charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has been sentenced to 2½ years on probation. Court records show 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith pleaded guilty Friday to the intimidation charge in Lake County Superior Court. The terms of a plea bargain bar Carrasquillo from working at a school or daycare while on probation. It also requires court-monitored mental health treatment, and she is barred from contacting victims in the case. If she successfully completes probation, she can petition to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor, under the terms of the plea bargain.

