Pence says he’s now met polling and donor qualifications for first Republican debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday announced that he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 cycle, securing enough donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. Pence’s campaign says he’s secured 40,000 unique donors, checking off the final debate requirement set by the Republican National Committee. Pence becomes the eighth candidate to qualify for the leadoff debate on Aug. 23. Former President Donald Trump is the current GOP frontrunner but hasn’t said if he’ll participate and has floated the idea that he might hold a competing event of his own.

