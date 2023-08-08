Son of Spanish actors is arrested in Thailand on suspicion of killing Colombian on a tourist island

BANGKOK (AP) — The son of two Spanish film stars has been arrested in Thailand on suspicion of killing and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on a tourist island. Police say Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a chef, is being charged with premeditated murder, which carries a possible death penalty, and with concealment of a body. Body parts of a man later identified as Edwin Arrieta Arteaga were found last week in a landfill on Koh Phagnan, an island known for its monthly “full moon parties.” Police say Sancho has confessed to killing and dismembering the victim but denied it was premeditated.

By YUCHENG TANG and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI Associated Press

