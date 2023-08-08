US judge to hear legal battle over Nevada mustang roundup where 31 wild horses have died
By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A legal battle over the U.S. government’s deadly capture of thousands of wild horses in Nevada is getting a hard look from a federal judge in Reno. The ongoing roundup has left 31 mustangs dead. Opponents say the roundup is illegal. They’re seeking a court order to stop it. U.S. land managers said ahead of Wednesday’s hearing that the deaths among 2,500 horses gathered since July 9 are an unfortunate-but-expected part of necessary efforts to cull the size of over-populated herds. They say the free-roaming animals pose a threat to the ecological health of federal rangeland. Horse advocates say the deaths are the unnecessary result of inhumane tactics prohibited under federal law.