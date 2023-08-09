Skip to Content
Mostly clear conditions ahead

By
today at 3:21 AM
Published 3:24 AM

Hello Central Oregon! Weather today and for the near future is expected to be relatively unexciting with warm dry conditions on the way as well as some wind. We are still affected by some smoke from the Bedrock fire but the NWS and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has pulled down the alert for the moment. Actual air quality continues to shift from good to moderately unhealthy so there is still a chance that we will see another alert.

Winds are light and to the north and northwest but should pick up speed and begin blowing northwest to southeast at around 10-15 mph by this afternoon and evening. We may see some continued wind conditions into Thursday when a small cold front is expected to make its way through the region and make things a few degrees cooler, but this should be short-lived as we are set to reach 90 degree temperatures again by next week.

Mostly clear skies are headed your way today, tonight and likely into the weekend. Highs today will be in the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s and these conditions should persist for the rest of the workweek.

Eric Oren

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21.

