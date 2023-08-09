Niger’s military junta, 2 weeks in, digs in with cabinet appointments and rejects talks
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — As a military junta in Niger marked two weeks in power Wednesday, its leaders are appointing a government and rejecting calls for negotiation in what analysts described as an attempt to entrench their power and show that they’re serious about governing the West Africa country in the face of an escalating regional crisis. On Monday, the junta said that civilian economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine would be prime minister. They also refused to admit meditation teams that planned to come Tuesday from the United Nations, the African Union, and West African regional bloc ECOWAS. ECOWAS threatened to use military force if the junta didn’t reinstate Bazoum by Sunday, a deadline that the junta ignored.