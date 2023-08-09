Profit at Japan’s Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales

TOKYO (AP) — Honda says its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates. Honda’s profit totaled 363 billion yen, or $2.5 billion, up from 149 billion yen. Quarterly sales jumped 21%. Profitability improved, especially in North America, where production recovered. Automakers around the world were slammed by supply shortages because of production delays related to social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But such restrictions have eased. Honda stuck to its full year projection of an 800 billion yen, or $5.6 billion, profit.

