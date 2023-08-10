Las Vegas police videos show moments before home is raided in Tupac Shakur cold case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dozens of Las Vegas police body camera videos show the moment a man and woman exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. The footage is heavily redacted and doesn’t provide a view into the home or identify the man and the woman. A copy of the search warrant says police were searching for items “concerning the murder” of Shakur from Duane Davis. Davis is one of the last surviving witnesses to the crime and has long been known to investigators. Las Vegas police haven’t provided an update on the case since they confirmed the raid last month.

