7 fans of Brazil’s Corinthians soccer team have been killed in a bus crash, dozens wounded

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police say a bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians has crashed following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others. The seven dead were members of a club of supporters of Corinthians called Gavioes da Fiel. They had traveled from the city of Taubaté in northeast Sao Paulo state to watch their team’s 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game Saturday evening. Passengers told local media the bus lost its breaks and flipped over trying to avoid a head on crash with another bus.

