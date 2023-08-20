More villages evacuated as a large wildfire in northern Greece rages for the second day

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have evacuated four more villages near the northeastern border with Turkey where a large summer wildfire is raging for a second day. It has so far severely damaged several houses, but no severe injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported. The forest blaze near the town of Alexandroupolis forced the evacuation of another eight villages Saturday. Strong winds whipped on the flames, and civil protection authorities warned of an “extreme” fire risk Monday in the region around the capital, Athens, and other parts of southern Greece. Some 200 firefighters, assisted by 16 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers and police, were battling the blaze near Alexandroupolis Sunday.

