New faces in Cambodia’s parliament as king welcomes incoming lawmakers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s king has congratulated the country’s new lawmakers and urged them to promote economic growth and equality. It was his traditional speech on the opening day of the new National Assembly after elections. The Cambodian People’s Party won a landslide in the elections last month after successfully stifling all credible opposition. The king later Monday will preside over the swearing-in of the new lawmakers. Cambodia’s new government is undergoing a generational change, and longtime leader Hun Sen is handing off the premiership to his son Hun Manet. He will be sworn in as prime minister Tuesday.

