Spain wins its first Women’s World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja’s first major international trophy made Spain the first European team to win the Women’s World Cup since Germany in 2007.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.