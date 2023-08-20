Spain’s World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after final

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. “We love you, Olga,” the federation said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.” Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

