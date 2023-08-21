Group of House conservatives unveil demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It’s a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will face to get a bill passed in the House without alienating a sizeable share of his conference. The conservative demands include adding legislation that aims to build more wall at the southern border and restrict asylum, and no “blank check” for Ukraine war funding.

