Haiti and Dominican Republic warn of floods and landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin nears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is churning through the Caribbean Sea as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warn residents to prepare for floods and landslides. The storm on Monday was located 240 miles (390 kilometers) south of the Dominican Republic and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was moving west at 6 mph (9 kph) and was forecast to make a sharp turn north. Franklin is expected to strengthen before making landfall late Tuesday in Hispaniola. It is the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Heavy rainfall is of great concern to Haiti given severe erosion in the country that leads to deadly floods.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.