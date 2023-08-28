Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has called for his military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plots to invade his country, as he accused the U.S. of conducting “more frantic” naval drills off the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are holding joint summer exercises that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. The allies have insisted the drills are defensive in nature. The report said Kim made the remarks in a speech marking Navy Day on Monday. Kim has been pushing to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce new weapons systems. He said the navy would become a component of his “nuclear deterrence,” which suggests it would get new nuclear-capable missiles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.