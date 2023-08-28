The Jacksonville shooting killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three people killed in a weekend shooting at a Florida discount store are being remembered as a devoted father, a beloved mother and a 19-year-old working to help support his grandmother and younger siblings. Jerrald Gallion, Angela Michelle Carr and A.J. Laguerre were slain Saturday when a man opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. Quan Laguerre said Monday that A.J. was the youngest of five siblings. After graduating from high school last year, A.J. went to work at the Dollar General store to help pay the bills. Gallion’s family said he loved spending time with his 4-year-old daughter.

