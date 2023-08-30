Deadly tropical storm Idalia threatens Georgia and Carolinas with flooding after pummeling parts of Florida



By Christina Maxouris, Holly Yan and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — Idalia weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday evening as it dumped rain and unleashed strong winds over parts of southern Georgia and the Carolinas, just hours after pummeling Florida’s west coast, where floodwater inundated communities and thousands lost power.

As the storm moved through South Carolina Wednesday night, the water level at the Charleston Harbor was higher than 9 feet, the National Weather Service said – making it the fifth highest water level ever recorded and only slightly lower than levels reached during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“Dangerous coastal inundation is going across much of the lower South Carolina coast. Do not go to the beach and stay out of flood waters,” the weather service warned.

In Florida’s Crystal River, the waters that began receding after the storm passed revealed a “catastrophic event,” city council member Ken Frink told CNN Wednesday afternoon.

“All the homes around us,” Frink said, were “all underwater.”

In nearby coastal Pasco County, just north of Tampa, roughly 6,000 homes were “inundated with water,” according to one official.

“Many of them that we’re seeing have major damage,” Laura Wilcoxen, the Pasco County Emergency Management assistant director, told CNN. “We have water at least 18 inches or higher that have gone into these homes.”

Urban search and rescue personnel have sifted through roughly 75% of the areas hit by the storm, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said in a Wednesday evening news conference. Secondary searches will begin for heavily impacted areas to “ensure that those have been cleared and there’s nobody there,” Guthrie said.

“We are not finding anybody at home,” he added. “Many, many people heeded the warnings to evacuate and we, so far, have not had any reports of … fatalities related to any drowning or any flooding.” Evacuation orders, some mandatory, were issued in at least 28 Florida counties.

The storm was whipping 65 mph winds Wednesday night and was roughly 60 miles west of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 8 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said.

A flood threat remained for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, the center warned.

Idalia’s center will move near or along South Carolina’s coast through Wednesday night before moving offshore near North Carolina’s coast Thursday, the center said.

Up to 10 inches of rain could drop over parts of east-central Georgia to central and eastern South Carolina and through eastern North Carolina into Thursday, the hurricane center said.

“These rainfall amounts will lead to areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts,” the center added.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Idalia’s rain stretched 600 miles, spanning central Florida to central North Carolina, while the storm’s strong winds affected more than 300 miles of that area.

Tornadoes are also possible through Wednesday evening across coastal South Carolina and coastal North Carolina Wednesday night.

Video footage captured a car being lifted up and flipped over during a tornado in the South Carolina city of Goose Creek Wednesday afternoon, police told CNN. The car struck another vehicle traveling on the same road and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. A tornado watch remains in effect for Goose Creek and other parts of the state through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

As Idalia trekked across the Southeast, it left nearly half a million customers in the dark as of Wednesday evening. More than 217,000 customers were without electricity in Georgia, more than 214,000 in Florida, and another 22,000 in South Carolina, according to poweroutage.us.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has offered governors across the Southeast “anything their states need” to respond to the storm, and, speaking more widely on the country’s recent natural disasters, said: “I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore.”

Three weather-related deaths

At least two men were killed in separate, weather-related car crashes Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said. Their deaths were the first reported fatalities linked to Hurricane Idalia.

In Georgia, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told CNN a storm-related death occurred in the county Wednesday afternoon.

A tree fell on a man who had been cutting another tree that was on a highway, killing him, Paulk said.

Earlier Wednesday, local officials had warned “it is very dangerous out,” urging residents to stay inside.

“We cannot stress this enough, trees and power lines are down all across Lowndes County, please stay off of the streets unless it’s an emergency,” county leaders wrote on Facebook.

Danger not over in Florida, officials warn

In storm-ravaged Florida Wednesday evening, authorities were working to restore roads, deploying crews across hard-hit neighborhoods and warning residents to stay vigilant.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett urged residents Wednesday to stay inside, noting downed trees and power lines can be dangerous, and said people walking around can interfere with rescue and clean-up efforts.

In Pasco County, authorities conducted more than 80 rescue missions, saving at least 150 people – ranging from just days old to 90 – from floodwaters, local leaders said in a Facebook post.

Pasco County Fire Chief Tony Perez told CNN’s Erica Hill those rescue missions began at roughly 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and call numbers intensified around 6 a.m.

He said people chose to stay put for a variety of reasons, including one woman who told officials she didn’t have money or a place to go, while another family wanted to protect their belongings and memories.

In Citrus County, which includes Crystal River, Sheriff Mike Prendergast told CNN the hurricane’s effects will continue “to play out for a long time” and urged people not to venture into the water that still filled the streets.

“Don’t get out onto that water, because it is salt water mixed in with a lot of other things,” the sheriff said.

“It’s going to destroy your vehicles, and then it’s going to give you a costly repair bill whenever you get past the storm.”

On Wednesday evening, boil water notices were issued for areas across DeSoto, Dixie, Leon, Levy, Marion and Taylor counties, according to Florida’s health department.

Ten Florida hospitals that were evacuated ahead of the storm reported minimal damage and nine of those expect to be “at full operational status within the next 24 hours,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at Wednesday evening’s news conference.

And at least 30 of 52 school districts that closed because of the storm will be open again Thursday, the governor said, and an additional eight will reopen Friday.

Authorities will soon begin conducting initial assessments to try and determine the costs of the storm’s damage, Guthrie said.

Eight feet of water inside a City Hall

Idalia slammed Florida’s Big Bend area – the nook between the panhandle and peninsula – near Keaton Beach Wednesday morning at a dangerous Category 3 strength. That part of the Gulf Coast hasn’t seen such deadly storm surge and wind gust for at least 125 years.

In the vulnerable island city of Cedar Key, a water level record was shattered amid 8 to 9 feet of storm surge.

Cedar Key looked “almost apocalyptic” even before landfall, resident Michael Bobbitt said Wednesday morning. Hours later, the disastrous storm surge had overwhelmed it.

Lifelong Floridian Bobby Witt, who decided to ride out the storm on a boat in Cedar Key, said the storm surge was higher than he expected, and the storm was the worst he’s experienced.

“There’s a lot of damage here on the island,” he told CNN’s Hill. “It was quite a night, rougher than rough.”

Storm surge accounts for about half of all hurricane-related deaths, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

In Crystal River, authorities spent much of Wednesday conducting rescues and pulling people out of their homes, City Manager Doug Baber told Hill Wednesday night.

“Now we’re moving on to the next step, which is how we’re going to rebuild. Crystal River was decimated,” Baber said. “We had 8 feet of storm surge come inside City Hall. It’s gone.”

Swaths of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers Beach were also engulfed by wind-whipped seawater and torrential rain.

