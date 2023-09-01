What to stream this weekend: Indiana Jones, ‘One Piece,’ ‘The Menu’ and tunes from NCT and Icona Pop

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from the 20-member K-pop super group NCT, ”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” swings into streaming. Also, the new live-action fantasy series “One Piece” comes to Netflix after having been adapted from a beloved Japanese manga and anime series. The third “Power” spin-off, “Power Book IV: Force,” debuts its second season on Starz on Friday, The Criterion Channel has a 1970s Car Movies anthology, and Amigo, the sombrero-wearing, maracas-shaking Brazilian monkey, stars in Samba de Amigo: Party Central, a new musical game for the Nintendo Switch.

